Russell County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games taking place in Russell County, Alabama today. Info on how to watch all of the action can be found below.
Russell County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Percy Julian High School at Central-Phenix City High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 27
- Location: Phenix City, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fairfield High Preparatory High School at Central-Phenix City High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 27
- Location: Phenix City, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
