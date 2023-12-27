The Texas Bowl will feature the Oklahoma State Cowboys entering a showdown against the Texas A&M Aggies on Wednesday, December 27, 2023.

Oklahoma State is totaling 29.5 points per game on offense (54th in the FBS), and ranks 93rd on the other side of the ball with 29 points allowed per game. Texas A&M's offense has been thriving, posting 34.2 points per contest (24th-best) this season. On defense, it ranks 34th by surrendering 21.3 points per game.

Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Houston, Texas Venue: NRG Stadium

Bowl Game Odds

Oklahoma State vs. Texas A&M Key Statistics

Oklahoma State Texas A&M 421.1 (28th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 403.8 (63rd) 441.5 (130th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 295 (6th) 156.8 (67th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 141.4 (88th) 264.2 (36th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 262.3 (39th) 19 (83rd) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (20th) 21 (29th) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (122nd)

Oklahoma State Stats Leaders

Alan Bowman has 3,058 yards passing for Oklahoma State, completing 59.7% of his passes and tossing 13 touchdowns and 12 interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Ollie Gordon, has carried the ball 258 times for 1,613 yards (124.1 per game), scoring 20 times. He's also caught 37 passes for 326 yards and one touchdown.

Jaden Nixon has piled up 197 yards on 50 attempts, scoring one time.

Brennan Presley's 830 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 120 times and has collected 83 catches and six touchdowns.

Rashod Owens has hauled in 53 receptions totaling 731 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Leon Johnson III's 29 receptions have turned into 453 yards and one touchdown.

Texas A&M Stats Leaders

Max Johnson leads Texas A&M with 1,452 yards on 118-of-190 passing with nine touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season.

Amari Daniels has run for 514 yards on 97 carries so far this year while scoring five times on the ground.

Le'Veon Moss has run for 484 yards across 96 carries, scoring five touchdowns.

Ainias Smith leads his squad with 795 receiving yards on 53 receptions with two touchdowns.

Evan Stewart has put together a 514-yard season so far with four touchdowns. He's caught 38 passes on 62 targets.

Jahdae Walker's 46 targets have resulted in 27 receptions for 453 yards and two touchdowns.

