In a Wednesday NBA slate that includes six compelling contests, the Philadelphia 76ers versus the Orlando Magic is a game to watch.

Today's NBA Games

The Orlando Magic face the Philadelphia 76ers

The 76ers look to pull of an away win at the Magic on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSFL and NBCS-PH

Records and Stats

ORL Record: 18-11

18-11 PHI Record: 20-9

20-9 ORL Stats: 113.6 PPG (18th in NBA), 110.7 Opp. PPG (fifth)

113.6 PPG (18th in NBA), 110.7 Opp. PPG (fifth) PHI Stats: 122.0 PPG (fourth in NBA), 111.2 Opp. PPG (sixth)

Players to Watch

ORL Key Player: Paolo Banchero (21.3 PPG, 6.8 RPG, 4.6 APG)

Paolo Banchero (21.3 PPG, 6.8 RPG, 4.6 APG) PHI Key Player: Tyrese Maxey (25.9 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 6.7 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: ORL -2.5

ORL -2.5 ORL Odds to Win: -145

-145 PHI Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 224.5 points

The Washington Wizards play the Toronto Raptors

The Raptors go on the road to face the Wizards on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBA TV, MNMT2, and SportsNet

Records and Stats

WAS Record: 5-24

5-24 TOR Record: 11-18

11-18 WAS Stats: 117.1 PPG (ninth in NBA), 126.6 Opp. PPG (30th)

117.1 PPG (ninth in NBA), 126.6 Opp. PPG (30th) TOR Stats: 112.4 PPG (22nd in NBA), 114.8 Opp. PPG (18th)

Players to Watch

WAS Key Player: Kyle Kuzma (22.8 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 4.3 APG)

Kyle Kuzma (22.8 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 4.3 APG) TOR Key Player: Scottie Barnes (20.7 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 5.9 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: TOR -6.5

TOR -6.5 TOR Odds to Win: -275

-275 WAS Odds to Win: +220

+220 Total: 238.5 points

The Brooklyn Nets play host to the Milwaukee Bucks

The Bucks travel to face the Nets on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: YES and BSWI

Records and Stats

BKN Record: 15-15

15-15 MIL Record: 22-8

22-8 BKN Stats: 116.0 PPG (12th in NBA), 115.4 Opp. PPG (19th)

116.0 PPG (12th in NBA), 115.4 Opp. PPG (19th) MIL Stats: 124.5 PPG (second in NBA), 119.1 Opp. PPG (23rd)

Players to Watch

BKN Key Player: Mikal Bridges (21.6 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 3.9 APG)

Mikal Bridges (21.6 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 3.9 APG) MIL Key Player: Giannis Antetokounmpo (30.6 PPG, 11.0 RPG, 5.6 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: MIL -3.5

MIL -3.5 MIL Odds to Win: -150

-150 BKN Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 240.5 points

The Oklahoma City Thunder play the New York Knicks

The Knicks travel to face the Thunder on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSOK and MSG

Records and Stats

OKC Record: 19-9

19-9 NY Record: 17-12

17-12 OKC Stats: 121.0 PPG (fifth in NBA), 113.4 Opp. PPG (13th)

121.0 PPG (fifth in NBA), 113.4 Opp. PPG (13th) NY Stats: 115.1 PPG (14th in NBA), 112.4 Opp. PPG (ninth)

Players to Watch

OKC Key Player: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (31.0 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 6.4 APG)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (31.0 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 6.4 APG) NY Key Player: Julius Randle (22.9 PPG, 9.4 RPG, 4.9 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: OKC -2.5

OKC -2.5 OKC Odds to Win: -145

-145 NY Odds to Win: +120

+120 Total: 238.5 points

The Houston Rockets play the Phoenix Suns

The Suns look to pull of an away win at the Rockets on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Space City Home Network and AZFamily

Records and Stats

HOU Record: 15-13

15-13 PHO Record: 14-15

14-15 HOU Stats: 111.8 PPG (24th in NBA), 108.3 Opp. PPG (second)

111.8 PPG (24th in NBA), 108.3 Opp. PPG (second) PHO Stats: 114.5 PPG (16th in NBA), 114.5 Opp. PPG (15th)

Players to Watch

HOU Key Player: Alperen Sengun (20.8 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 5.2 APG)

Alperen Sengun (20.8 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 5.2 APG) PHO Key Player: Kevin Durant (30.3 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 5.5 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: PHO -1.5

PHO -1.5 PHO Odds to Win: -120

-120 HOU Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 225.5 points

The Dallas Mavericks take on the Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cavaliers travel to face the Mavericks on Wednesday at 8:30 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSW and BSOH

Records and Stats

DAL Record: 18-12

18-12 CLE Record: 17-13

17-13 DAL Stats: 119.3 PPG (seventh in NBA), 117.8 Opp. PPG (21st)

119.3 PPG (seventh in NBA), 117.8 Opp. PPG (21st) CLE Stats: 112.0 PPG (23rd in NBA), 111.9 Opp. PPG (seventh)

Players to Watch

DAL Key Player: Luka Doncic (33.5 PPG, 8.5 RPG, 9.4 APG)

Luka Doncic (33.5 PPG, 8.5 RPG, 9.4 APG) CLE Key Player: Donovan Mitchell (27.7 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 5.5 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: DAL -4.5

DAL -4.5 DAL Odds to Win: -190

-190 CLE Odds to Win: +155

+155 Total: 231.5 points

