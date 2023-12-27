Madison County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Madison County, Alabama today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Madison County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hazel Green High School at Huntsville High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on December 27
- Location: Huntsville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Trotwood-Madison at Bob Jones High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on December 27
- Location: Huntsville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
James Clemens High School at Mae Jemison High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 27
- Location: Huntsville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Centennial High School at Buckhorn High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 27
- Location: Huntsville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.