When the Nashville Predators take on the Carolina Hurricanes on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET, will Kiefer Sherwood light the lamp? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Kiefer Sherwood score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Sherwood stats and insights

In five of 31 games this season, Sherwood has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game against the Hurricanes this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.

Sherwood has zero points on the power play.

He has a 9.4% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes are 20th in goals allowed, conceding 108 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 12.6 hits and 10.9 blocked shots per game.

Sherwood recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/23/2023 Stars 0 0 0 14:48 Home L 3-2 12/21/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:44 Away W 4-2 12/12/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 11:28 Home W 3-2 OT 12/10/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 10:40 Away W 2-1 12/9/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 11:11 Away L 4-0 12/7/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 14:42 Home W 5-1 12/5/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 17:08 Away W 4-3 SO 12/3/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 13:43 Away W 2-1 12/2/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 14:21 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Wild 0 0 0 14:25 Home L 6-1

Predators vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

