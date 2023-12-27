Jackson County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Jackson County, Alabama, then there is some important info for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jackson County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Coffee County Central High School at Scottsboro High School
- Game Time: 9:00 AM CT on December 27
- Location: Scottsboro, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Samson High School at Graceville High School
- Game Time: 11:00 AM CT on December 27
- Location: Graceville, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hale County High School at Scottsboro High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on December 27
- Location: Scottsboro, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Caverna High School at Scottsboro High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 27
- Location: Scottsboro, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.