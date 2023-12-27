The Carolina Hurricanes (17-13-4) host the Nashville Predators (19-15) at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, December 27 at 8:00 PM ET on BSSO and ESPN+. The Hurricanes fell to the New York Islanders 5-4 in their last outing, while the Predators are coming off a 3-2 loss to the Dallas Stars.

In the past 10 contests for the Predators (7-3-0), their offense has scored 30 goals while their defense has allowed 26 goals. They have had 28 power-play opportunities during that span, and have scored seven goals (25.0%).

Get ready for this matchup by checking out our pick for who will win the game in Wednesday's hockey action.

Predators vs. Hurricanes Predictions for Wednesday

Our computer model for this game predicts a final score of Predators 4, Hurricanes 3.

Moneyline Pick: Predators (+115)

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Predators (+1.5)

Predators vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Predators Splits and Trends

The Predators have posted a record of 5-0-5 in overtime games as part of an overall mark of 19-15.

Nashville has earned 16 points (8-5-0) in its 13 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Predators recorded only one goal in two games and they lost both times.

Nashville has four points (2-8-0) when scoring exactly two goals this season.

The Predators have earned 34 points in their 21 games with more than two goals scored.

Nashville has scored a lone power-play goal in 15 games this season and has recorded 18 points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Nashville is 8-7-0 (16 points).

The Predators have been outshot by opponents 18 times this season, and earned 20 points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Predators AVG Predators Rank 14th 3.24 Goals Scored 3.12 15th 17th 3.18 Goals Allowed 3.06 13th 3rd 33.9 Shots 29.8 23rd 1st 25.7 Shots Allowed 31.1 20th 8th 24.35% Power Play % 20.49% 17th 9th 82.73% Penalty Kill % 77.27% 25th

Predators vs. Hurricanes Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

