Gustav Nyquist and the Nashville Predators will meet the Carolina Hurricanes at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, at Bridgestone Arena. If you'd like to wager on Nyquist's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Gustav Nyquist vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Nyquist Season Stats Insights

In 34 games this season, Nyquist has a plus-minus rating of -1, while averaging 17:04 on the ice per game.

Nyquist has a goal in five of 34 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Nyquist has a point in 19 of 34 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Nyquist has an assist in 14 of 34 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

The implied probability that Nyquist goes over his points prop total is 48.8%, based on the odds.

There is a 37% chance of Nyquist having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Nyquist Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes are 20th in goals allowed, conceding 108 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

The team's +2 goal differential ranks 14th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 34 Games 4 22 Points 1 5 Goals 0 17 Assists 1

