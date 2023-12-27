Cherokee County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 27
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 12:32 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Cherokee County, Alabama has high school basketball games on the calendar today, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Cherokee County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Fyffe High School at Gaylesville High School
- Game Time: 11:15 AM CT on December 27
- Location: Gaylesville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gordon Central High School at Gaylesville High School
- Game Time: 1:45 PM CT on December 27
- Location: Gaylesville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Asbury High School at Gaylesville High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on December 27
- Location: Gaylesville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.