The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Autauga County, Alabama today, we've got the information.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Autauga County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Prattville High School at Scottsboro High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 27
  • Location: Scottsboro, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.