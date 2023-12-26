Houston County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 26
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Houston County, Alabama today. Details on how to watch all of the action can be located below.
Houston County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Georgiana School at Dothan High School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 26
- Location: Dothan, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
