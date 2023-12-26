The Atlanta Hawks (12-17) square off against the Chicago Bulls (13-18) as just 1.5-point favorites on Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and BSSE.

Hawks vs. Bulls Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 26, 2023

Tuesday, December 26, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSSE

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Hawks vs. Bulls Score Prediction

Prediction: Bulls 118 - Hawks 116

Hawks vs Bulls Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Hawks vs. Bulls

Pick ATS: Bulls (+ 1.5)

Bulls (+ 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Bulls (-1.0)

Bulls (-1.0) Pick OU: Under (235.5)



Under (235.5) Computer Predicted Total: 234.0

The Bulls (15-16-0 ATS) have covered the spread 24.1% of the time, 24.3% more often than the Hawks (7-22-0) this year.

Atlanta covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point favorite or more 15.4% of the time. That's less often than Chicago covers as an underdog of 1.5 or more (55.6%).

Atlanta's games have gone over the total 65.5% of the time this season (19 out of 29), which is more often than Chicago's games have (18 out of 31).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Bulls are 7-11, while the Hawks are 7-6 as moneyline favorites.

Hawks Performance Insights

The Hawks have been forced to lean on their offense, which ranks third-best in the NBA (122.7 points per game), as they rank fourth-worst in the league defensively with only 122.9 points allowed per contest.

Atlanta is grabbing 44.1 boards per game (14th-ranked in league). It is giving up 44.1 rebounds per contest (20th-ranked).

The Hawks are delivering 25.9 dimes per game, which ranks them 17th in the NBA in 2023-24.

With 14.5 forced turnovers per game, Atlanta ranks fifth-best in the league. It ranks 14th in the league by averaging 13.0 turnovers per contest.

The Hawks rank fifth-best in the NBA by making 14.5 treys per game. In terms of three-point percentage, they rank 12th in the league at 37.5%.

