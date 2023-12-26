Blount County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 26
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Blount County, Alabama has high school basketball games on the calendar today, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available below.
Blount County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Oneonta High School at Deshler High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on December 26
- Location: Tuscumbia, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
