Anthony Davis could make a big impact for the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday at 5:00 PM ET, versus the Boston Celtics.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his most recent game, a 129-120 win against the Thunder, Davis had 26 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists and two blocks.

Now let's dig into Davis' available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Anthony Davis Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 24.7 28.3 Rebounds 13.5 12.3 12.6 Assists 2.5 3.1 2.8 PRA -- 40.1 43.7 PR -- 37 40.9



Looking to bet on one or more of Davis's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Anthony Davis Insights vs. the Celtics

Davis is responsible for taking 17.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 17.1 per game.

Davis' opponents, the Celtics, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 24th, averaging 101.7 possessions per game, while his Lakers average 103.3 per game, most among NBA teams.

The Celtics allow 109.7 points per contest, third-ranked in the NBA.

Conceding 42.9 rebounds per contest, the Celtics are the ninth-ranked squad in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Celtics have allowed 24 per contest, third in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Anthony Davis vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/28/2023 34 16 10 4 1 0 0 12/13/2022 46 37 12 3 0 1 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.