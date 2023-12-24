Taylor Heinicke has a decent matchup when his Atlanta Falcons play the Indianapolis Colts in Week 16 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Colts have conceded 220.1 passing yards per game, 14th in the NFL.

Heinicke has thrown for 498 yards (166.0 per game) this season, connecting on 55.4% of his throws with three TD passes with one INT. In the running game, Heinicke has contributed 68 rushing yards on nine carries, averaging 22.7 yards per game on the ground.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Heinicke and the Falcons with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Heinicke vs. the Colts

Heinicke vs the Colts (since 2021): 1 GP / 279 PASS YPG / PASS TD

1 GP / 279 PASS YPG / PASS TD Indianapolis has given up 300 or more passing yards to a total of three opposing players this year.

10 players have thrown one or more touchdowns in a game against the Colts this season.

Six opposing quarterbacks have thrown for at least two TDs in a game against Indianapolis in 2023.

The Colts have not allowed a player to throw more than two TDs against them in an outing this season.

Heinicke will square off against the NFL's 14th-ranked pass defense this week. The Colts give up 220.1 passing yards per contest.

The Colts have the No. 6 defense in the NFL in passing touchdowns allowed, conceding 16 this season (1.1 per game).

Watch Falcons vs Colts on Fubo!

Taylor Heinicke Passing Props vs. the Colts

Passing Yards: 202.5 (-115)

202.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (+145)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Heinicke with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Heinicke Passing Insights

Heinicke has finished above his passing yards prop total once this season.

The Falcons, who are 26th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 49.3% of the time while running 50.7%.

Heinicke has 498 yards on 74 attempts this season to average 6.7 yards per attempt.

Heinicke has thrown for a touchdown in all three games this season, but has zero games with multiple passing TDs.

He has scored three of his team's 25 offensive touchdowns this season (12.0%).

Heinicke has attempted three passes in the red zone (2.7% of his team's red zone plays).

Taylor Heinicke Rushing Props vs the Colts

Rushing Yards: 14.5 (-115)

Heinicke Rushing Insights

In three games this year, Heinicke has not yet rushed for a touchdown.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Heinicke's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats at Cardinals 11/12/2023 Week 10 8-for-15 / 55 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 4 ATT / 34 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 11/5/2023 Week 9 21-for-38 / 268 YDS / 1 TD / 1 INT 3 ATT / 20 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 10/29/2023 Week 8 12-for-21 / 175 YDS / 1 TD / 0 INTs 2 ATT / 14 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.