The Atlanta Falcons will play the Indianapolis Colts at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday, December 24 at 1:00 PM ET. Our computer model projects that the Colts will win -- see below for more information regarding the spread, over/under and final score.

The Falcons are averaging 18.4 points per game on offense (26th in NFL), and they rank eighth on defense with 19.9 points allowed per game. The Colts rank eighth in the NFL with 24.6 points per contest on offense, and they rank 27th with 24.5 points ceded per game on the defensive side of the ball.

Falcons vs. Colts Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Colts (+1) Toss Up (44.5) Colts 23, Falcons 20

Falcons Betting Info

Based on this game's moneyline, the Falcons have an implied win probability of 53.5%.

Atlanta is 4-10-0 ATS this season.

The Falcons have covered the spread twice this season (2-8 ATS) when playing as at least 1-point favorites.

A total of five out of 14 Atlanta games this season have hit the over.

The over/under for this game is 44.5 points, 4.7 more than the average point total for Falcons games this season.

Colts Betting Info

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Colts have a 51.2% chance to win.

Indianapolis is 9-5-0 ATS this season.

The Colts have covered the spread four times this season (4-5 ATS) when playing as at least 1-point underdogs.

In 2023, 10 Indianapolis games have hit the over.

Colts games average 43.2 total points, 1.3 fewer than the total for this matchup.

Falcons vs. Colts 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Atlanta 18.4 19.9 23.3 21.7 13.6 18 Indianapolis 24.6 24.5 27 26.6 22.1 22.4

