Drake London vs. the Colts' Defense: Week 16 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
The Atlanta Falcons' Drake London will be up against the Indianapolis Colts' defense and Julian Blackmon in Week 16 action at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Check out this article for more stats and analysis on the Falcons receivers' matchup versus the Colts pass defense.
Falcons vs. Colts Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, December 24, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Drake London Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Colts
|91.8
|7.1
|39
|109
|7.74
Drake London vs. Julian Blackmon Insights
Drake London & the Falcons' Offense
- Drake London's 769 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 87 times and has totaled 58 receptions and two touchdowns.
- In terms of passing yards, Atlanta has 2,811 (200.8 per game), the 10th-fewest in the league.
- The Falcons are just 26th in the league in points scored per game, at 18.4.
- Atlanta is not airing it out very often compared to the rest of the league, ranking sixth in the NFL with 30.7 pass attempts per game.
- In the red zone, the Falcons air it out less frequently than most of the league, throwing 45 times inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season (40.2% red-zone pass rate), which ranks eighth in the NFL.
Julian Blackmon & the Colts' Defense
- Julian Blackmon has a team-high four interceptions to go along with 87 tackles, five TFL, and eight passes defended.
- When it comes to stopping the pass, Indianapolis is 14th in the NFL in passing yards allowed (3,081) and sixth in passing touchdowns allowed (16).
- So far this season, the Colts are having trouble keeping opponents out of the end zone, giving up 24.5 points per game (21st in NFL).
- Indianapolis has given up over 100 receiving yards to five players this season.
- 15 players have hauled in a touchdown against the Colts this season.
Drake London vs. Julian Blackmon Advanced Stats
|Drake London
|Julian Blackmon
|Rec. Targets
|87
|45
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|58
|8
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|13.3
|27
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|769
|87
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|59.2
|6.2
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|159
|5
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|12
|0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|2
|4
|Interceptions
