When the Atlanta Falcons and the Indianapolis Colts square off in Week 16 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Drake London score a touchdown? To see how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, keep scrolling.

Will Drake London score a touchdown against the Colts?

Odds to score a TD this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a TD)

London's 769 yards receiving (59.2 per game) lead the Falcons. He has 58 receptions on 87 targets and two TDs.

In two of 13 games this season, London has a touchdown catch, but he has posted zero multiple-TD efforts.

Drake London Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Panthers 1 0 0 0 Week 2 Packers 8 6 67 1 Week 3 @Lions 6 2 31 0 Week 4 @Jaguars 7 3 28 1 Week 5 Texans 9 6 78 0 Week 6 Commanders 12 9 125 0 Week 7 @Buccaneers 7 6 54 0 Week 8 @Titans 7 5 55 0 Week 10 @Cardinals 4 3 36 0 Week 12 Saints 7 5 91 0 Week 13 @Jets 5 1 8 0 Week 14 Buccaneers 11 10 172 0 Week 15 @Panthers 3 2 24 0

