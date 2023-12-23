The UConn Huskies (10-2, 0-1 Big East) welcome in the St. John's Red Storm (8-3, 1-0 Big East) after victories in seven straight home games. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UConn vs. St. John's matchup in this article.

UConn vs. St. John's Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut How to Watch on TV: FOX

UConn vs. St. John's Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

UConn vs. St. John's Betting Trends

UConn has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

A total of six out of the Huskies' 11 games this season have hit the over.

St. John's has covered six times in 11 chances against the spread this season.

In the Red Storm's 11 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

UConn Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1100

+1100 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1100), UConn is third-best in the country. It is far below that, 22nd-best, according to computer rankings.

The Huskies' national championship odds have improved from +2000 at the start of the season to +1100, the -biggest change among all teams.

UConn has an 8.3% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

St. John's Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +12500

+12500 The Red Storm were +6000 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now dropped to +12500, which is the -biggest change in the country.

St. John's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.8%.

