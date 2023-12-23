2024 NCAA Bracketology: Troy March Madness Resume | December 25
When the 2024 March Madness tournament comes around, will Troy be included? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, keep scrolling.
Want to bet on Troy's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!
How Troy ranks
|Record
|Sun Belt Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|6-6
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|341
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Troy's best wins
Against the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars on December 1, Troy secured its signature win of the season, which was an 83-60 home victory. Aamer Muhammad was the top scorer in the signature win over SIU-Edwardsville, recording 21 points with three rebounds and zero assists.
Next best wins
- 80-67 at home over Grambling (No. 324/RPI) on November 24
- 88-81 at home over Eastern Kentucky (No. 354/RPI) on December 21
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Troy's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-0 | Quadrant 4: 3-3
- Based on the RPI, the Trojans have three losses against Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 40th-most in the nation.
Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!
Schedule insights
- Troy faces the 273rd-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the way.
- The Trojans' upcoming schedule features nine games against teams with worse records and nine games against teams with records above .500.
- Looking at Troy's upcoming schedule, it has no games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.
Troy's next game
- Matchup: Coastal Carolina Chanticleers vs. Troy Trojans
- Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out betting offers for upcoming Troy games across these sportsbooks:
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.