According to our computer projection model, the Troy Trojans will beat the Duke Blue Devils when the two teams match up at Protective Stadium on Saturday, December 23, which kicks off at 12:00 PM. For our projections on the spead, point total, and final score, check out the rest of the article below.

Troy vs. Duke Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Troy (-1.8) 46.6 Troy 24, Duke 22

Troy Betting Info (2023)

So far this year, the Trojans have put together an 8-4-0 record against the spread.

Five of the Trojans' 12 games with a set total have hit the over (41.7%).

Duke Betting Info (2023)

The Blue Devils' record against the spread is 6-5-0.

The Blue Devils have seen seven of its 11 games go over the point total.

Trojans vs. Blue Devils 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Duke 27.8 19.8 28.6 13.1 26.6 29 Troy 31.2 17.2 49 23 28.5 15.5

