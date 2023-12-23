Sumter County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 4:34 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Want to know how to stream high school basketball matchups in Sumter County, Alabama today? We have what you need here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Sumter County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
St. Helena College and Career Academy at Sumter Central High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on December 23
- Location: Livingston, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greene County High School at Sumter Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 23
- Location: Livingston, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
