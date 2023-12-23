The 68 Ventures Bowl features a matchup between the South Alabama Jaguars (who are two-touchdown favorites) and the Eastern Michigan Eagles on December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN. The contest's over/under is set at 48.5.

South Alabama vs. Eastern Michigan game info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Mobile, Alabama

South Alabama vs. Eastern Michigan statistical matchup

South Alabama Eastern Michigan 424.9 (43rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 273.6 (131st) 326.4 (21st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 382.8 (69th) 160 (62nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 115 (111th) 264.9 (36th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 158.6 (124th) 19 (86th) Turnovers (Rank) 15 (45th) 19 (36th) Takeaways (Rank) 18 (48th)

South Alabama leaders

In 12 games for the Jaguars, La'Damian Webb has posted 1,007 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns while averaging 5.4 yards per carry.

In addition to the numbers he's generated on the ground, Webb has 24 catches (on 24 targets) for 144 yards and one touchdown.

In 12 games in 2023, Caullin Lacy has been targeted 122 times for 91 catches, 1,316 yards and seven touchdowns.

Carter Bradley has been a key part of the Jaguars' offense this season, registering 2,660 passing yards with 19 passing touchdowns, seven interceptions and a 67.8% completion percentage.

Eastern Michigan leaders

In 12 games, Samson Evans has run for 635 yards (52.9 per game) and 12 touchdowns.

In 12 games, Austin Smith has passed for 1,775 yards (147.9 per game), with nine touchdowns and seven interceptions, and a completion percentage of 57.4%.

On the ground, Smith has scored two touchdowns and accumulated 134 yards.

On the ground, Jaylon Jackson has scored two touchdowns and accumulated 574 yards (47.8 per game).

In addition, Jackson has 22 catches for 221 yards and two touchdowns.

