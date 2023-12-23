The South Alabama Jaguars take on the Eastern Michigan Eagles in the 68 Ventures Bowl as massive, 15.5-point favorites on December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN. The game has an over/under of 46.5 points.

South Alabama is totaling 424.9 yards per game on offense (38th in the FBS), and rank 27th defensively, yielding 326.4 yards allowed per game. Eastern Michigan's offense has been bottom-25 this season, generating 20.3 points per game, which ranks 20th-worst in the FBS. On defense, it ranks 54th with 24 points allowed per contest.

South Alabama vs. Eastern Michigan Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Mobile, Alabama

Mobile, Alabama Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium

Hancock Whitney Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

South Alabama vs Eastern Michigan Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline South Alabama -15.5 -110 -110 46.5 -110 -110 -750 +525

South Alabama Recent Performance

The last three games have seen the Jaguars' offense fail to produce, ranking -41-worst in the FBS in total yards (404.3 total yards per game). They rank 42nd on defense (327.3 total yards surrendered per game).

With an average of 31 points per game on offense and 22 points surrendered on defense over the last three games, the Jaguars rank 86th and 89th, respectively, during that period.

Over South Alabama's most recent three-game stretch, it ranks 79th in passing offense (246.7 passing yards per game) and -32-worst in passing defense (237.7 passing yards per game allowed).

The last three games have seen the Jaguars' rushing offense struggle, ranking 21st-worst in the FBS in rushing yards (157.7 per game). They rank 33rd on defense (89.7 rushing yards allowed per contest).

In their past three contests, the Jaguars have one win against the spread, and are 2-1 overall.

South Alabama has gone over the total once in its past three contests.

South Alabama Betting Records & Stats

South Alabama's ATS record is 4-8-0 this season.

The Jaguars have been favored by 15.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.

Six of South Alabama's 12 games with a set total have hit the over (50%).

South Alabama has won four of the seven games it was the moneyline favorite this season (57.1%).

South Alabama has played as a moneyline favorite of -750 or shorter in only two games this season, and it split 1-1.

The Jaguars have an 88.2% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

South Alabama Stats Leaders

Carter Bradley has compiled 2,660 yards (221.7 ypg) on 221-of-326 passing with 19 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, La'Damian Webb, has carried the ball 186 times for 1,007 yards (83.9 per game), scoring 16 times.

Kentrel Bullock has carried the ball 77 times for 380 yards (31.7 per game) and three touchdowns.

Caullin Lacy's leads his squad with 1,316 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 91 catches (out of 122 targets) and scored seven touchdowns.

Jamaal Pritchett has grabbed 49 passes while averaging 63 yards per game and scoring six touchdowns.

DaMarcus Thomas has been the target of 33 passes and racked up 24 grabs for 212 yards, an average of 17.7 yards per contest. He's found the end zone three times through the air this season.

Quentin Wilfawn, who leads the team in tackles and sacks, has amassed 5.5 sacks, 10 TFL and 59 tackles.

Jaden Voisin has a team-high four interceptions to go along with 43 tackles, one TFL, and four passes defended.

