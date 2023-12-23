If you're searching for a bracketology breakdown of South Alabama and its chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament, check out the article below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on South Alabama's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How South Alabama ranks

Record Sun Belt Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-5 0-0 NR NR 244

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

South Alabama's best wins

When South Alabama defeated the Denver Pioneers, who are ranked No. 166 in the RPI, on November 17 by a score of 82-75, it was its best victory of the season thus far. Against Denver, Isiah Gaiter led the team by delivering 24 points to go along with three rebounds and three assists.

Next best wins

86-74 at home over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 242/RPI) on November 19

83-62 on the road over Mercer (No. 250/RPI) on December 6

70-56 on the road over Buffalo (No. 329/RPI) on November 11

83-67 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 338/RPI) on December 21

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

South Alabama's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 5-1

Against Quadrant 4 opponents (according to the RPI), the Jaguars are 5-1 (.833%) -- tied for the 48th-most victories.

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

South Alabama has been handed the 285th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Jaguars have 18 games left this year, including 14 against teams with worse records, and 10 against teams with records above .500.

South Alabama has 18 games left this year, and one of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

South Alabama's next game

Matchup: Old Dominion Monarchs vs. South Alabama Jaguars

Old Dominion Monarchs vs. South Alabama Jaguars Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia

Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming South Alabama games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.