2024 NCAA Bracketology: South Alabama March Madness Resume | December 25
If you're searching for a bracketology breakdown of South Alabama and its chances of making the 2024 NCAA tournament, check out the article below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.
How South Alabama ranks
|Record
|Sun Belt Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|7-5
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|244
South Alabama's best wins
When South Alabama defeated the Denver Pioneers, who are ranked No. 166 in the RPI, on November 17 by a score of 82-75, it was its best victory of the season thus far. Against Denver, Isiah Gaiter led the team by delivering 24 points to go along with three rebounds and three assists.
Next best wins
- 86-74 at home over SIU-Edwardsville (No. 242/RPI) on November 19
- 83-62 on the road over Mercer (No. 250/RPI) on December 6
- 70-56 on the road over Buffalo (No. 329/RPI) on November 11
- 83-67 at home over Alabama A&M (No. 338/RPI) on December 21
South Alabama's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 5-1
- Against Quadrant 4 opponents (according to the RPI), the Jaguars are 5-1 (.833%) -- tied for the 48th-most victories.
Schedule insights
- South Alabama has been handed the 285th-ranked schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.
- The Jaguars have 18 games left this year, including 14 against teams with worse records, and 10 against teams with records above .500.
- South Alabama has 18 games left this year, and one of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
South Alabama's next game
- Matchup: Old Dominion Monarchs vs. South Alabama Jaguars
- Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
