When the South Alabama Jaguars match up with the Eastern Michigan Eagles at 7:00 PM on Saturday, December 23, our projection model predicts the Jaguars will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

South Alabama vs. Eastern Michigan Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Over (45) South Alabama 33, Eastern Michigan 15

South Alabama Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Jaguars a 90.0% chance to win.

Against the spread, the Jaguars are 4-8-0 this season.

In games it has played as 17-point favorites or more, South Alabama has an ATS record of 1-1.

This season, six of the Jaguars' 12 games have hit the over.

The over/under in this matchup is 45 points, 6.1 fewer than the average total in this season's South Alabama contests.

Eastern Michigan Betting Info (2023)

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 14.8% chance of a victory for the Eagles.

The Eagles have a 6-5-0 record against the spread this year.

In games they have played as at least 17-point underdogs this year, the Eagles are 1-1 against the spread.

In the Eagles' 11 games with a set total, five have hit the over (45.5%).

Eastern Michigan games this year have averaged a total of 44.8 points, 0.2 less than the point total in this matchup.

Jaguars vs. Eagles 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed South Alabama 30.9 21.9 31.5 16.8 30.3 27.0 Eastern Michigan 20.3 24.0 25.8 22.7 14.8 25.3

