How to Watch the Predators vs. Stars Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 8:15 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Coming off a victory last time out, the Dallas Stars will visit the Nashville Predators (who also won their previous game) on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Tune in to BSSW, BSSO, and NHL Network to watch the Stars and the Predators hit the ice.
Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSW, BSSO, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Predators vs Stars Additional Info
|Stars vs Predators Prediction
|Stars vs Predators Odds/Over/Under
|Stars vs Predators Betting Trends & Stats
|Stars vs Predators Player Props
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Predators Stats & Trends
- The Predators concede 3.1 goals per game (101 in total), 15th in the NHL.
- The Predators' 104 goals on the season (3.2 per game) rank them 13th in the league.
- In the past 10 contests, the Predators are 8-2-0 (90.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive end, the Predators have allowed 24 goals (2.4 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a three goals-per-game average (30 total) over that span.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Predators Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Filip Forsberg
|33
|16
|22
|38
|38
|26
|60%
|Roman Josi
|33
|7
|20
|27
|24
|9
|-
|Ryan O'Reilly
|33
|13
|13
|26
|13
|29
|52.3%
|Gustav Nyquist
|33
|5
|16
|21
|20
|5
|45.5%
|Colton Sissons
|33
|10
|8
|18
|8
|15
|51.7%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Stars Stats & Trends
- The Stars rank 12th in goals against, allowing 97 total goals (3.1 per game) in league action.
- The Stars' 109 total goals (3.5 per game) rank sixth in the NHL.
- In the last 10 contests, the Stars have secured 75.0% of the possible points with a 6-3-1 record.
- Defensively, the Stars have given up 37 goals (3.7 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.9 goals per game (39 total) over that stretch.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jason Robertson
|31
|10
|20
|30
|20
|20
|-
|Joe Pavelski
|31
|13
|17
|30
|27
|12
|51.4%
|Matt Duchene
|30
|11
|18
|29
|14
|15
|56.3%
|Roope Hintz
|29
|11
|16
|27
|10
|8
|53.2%
|Miro Heiskanen
|31
|4
|19
|23
|18
|19
|-
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.