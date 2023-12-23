Hawks vs. Grizzlies December 23 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 1:17 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Memphis Grizzlies (6-15), on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at State Farm Arena, battle the Atlanta Hawks (9-12). The game tips at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and BSSEX.
Hawks vs. Grizzlies Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: BSSE, BSSEX
Hawks Players to Watch
- Trae Young puts up 27.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 10.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals and 0.1 blocks.
- Dejounte Murray puts up 20.0 points, 4.4 boards and 5.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.7 steals (sixth in league) and 0.2 blocks.
- Clint Capela posts 10.8 points, 1.1 assists and 10.5 rebounds per contest.
- Bogdan Bogdanovic puts up 16.1 points, 3.4 boards and 2.2 assists per game, shooting 45.2% from the field and 38.5% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game (ninth in NBA).
- Saddiq Bey averages 13.0 points, 6.0 boards and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 49.3% from the field and 40.0% from downtown with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- Desmond Bane puts up 24.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game for the Grizzlies.
- The Grizzlies are receiving 19.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game from Jaren Jackson Jr. this year.
- The Grizzlies are receiving 13.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Santi Aldama this year.
- David Roddy is putting up 8.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest. He is making 43.8% of his shots from the field and 30.9% from 3-point range, with 1.0 triples per game.
- The Grizzlies are receiving 6.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Bismack Biyombo this season.
Hawks vs. Grizzlies Stat Comparison
|Hawks
|Grizzlies
|122.2
|Points Avg.
|106.2
|122.5
|Points Allowed Avg.
|112.1
|46.7%
|Field Goal %
|43.5%
|36.9%
|Three Point %
|33.3%
