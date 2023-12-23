The Alabama Crimson Tide (6-5) take a three-game losing streak into a home matchup with the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-7), who have lost three straight as well. The Crimson Tide are huge favorites (-24.5) in the contest, which starts at 4:00 PM ET (on SEC Network) on Saturday, December 23, 2023. The point total for the matchup is 166.5.

Alabama vs. Eastern Kentucky Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama Venue: Coleman Coliseum

Favorite Spread Over/Under Alabama -24.5 166.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Alabama Betting Records & Stats

In five of 10 games this season, Alabama and its opponents have combined to total more than 166.5 points.

Alabama's games this year have an average point total of 168.9, 2.4 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Crimson Tide are 5-5-0 ATS this season.

Alabama has put together a 5-5-0 ATS record this season compared to the 1-7-0 mark of Eastern Kentucky.

Alabama vs. Eastern Kentucky Over/Under Stats

Games Over 166.5 % of Games Over 166.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Alabama 5 50% 90.5 176.8 78.5 155.5 159.7 Eastern Kentucky 2 25% 86.3 176.8 77 155.5 152

Additional Alabama Insights & Trends

The Crimson Tide record 13.5 more points per game (90.5) than the Colonels allow (77).

When Alabama totals more than 77 points, it is 5-3 against the spread and 6-3 overall.

Alabama vs. Eastern Kentucky Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 24.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Alabama 5-5-0 1-1 7-3-0 Eastern Kentucky 1-7-0 0-0 3-5-0

Alabama vs. Eastern Kentucky Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Alabama Eastern Kentucky 15-0 Home Record 14-2 9-3 Away Record 5-10 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 9-2-0 6-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-7-0 89.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 86.6 73.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.7 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-7-0 4-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-7-0

