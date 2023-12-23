Alabama vs. Eastern Kentucky December 23 Tickets & Start Time
The Alabama Crimson Tide (6-3) face the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (3-4) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023. This clash is available on SEC Network.
Alabama vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network
Alabama Players to Watch
- Mark Sears: 21.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Grant Nelson: 13.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Aaron Estrada: 14.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Mohamed Wague: 6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Latrell Wrightsell Jr.: 6.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
Eastern Kentucky Players to Watch
- Isaiah Cozart: 14.9 PTS, 9.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 5.6 BLK
- Leland Walker: 15.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Devontae Blanton: 17.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Michael Moreno: 8.1 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- John Ukomadu: 7.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
Alabama vs. Eastern Kentucky Stat Comparison
|Alabama Rank
|Alabama AVG
|Eastern Kentucky AVG
|Eastern Kentucky Rank
|3rd
|93.2
|Points Scored
|87.1
|12th
|301st
|76.8
|Points Allowed
|77.9
|316th
|68th
|39.4
|Rebounds
|46.1
|2nd
|70th
|10.8
|Off. Rebounds
|15.1
|3rd
|3rd
|11.6
|3pt Made
|8.9
|66th
|82nd
|15.2
|Assists
|16.9
|37th
|178th
|11.9
|Turnovers
|12.1
|200th
