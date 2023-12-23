How to Watch Alabama vs. Eastern Kentucky on TV or Live Stream - December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The Alabama Crimson Tide (6-5) will try to break a three-game losing run when they host the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-7) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023. The Colonels have also lost three games straight.
Alabama vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- TV: SECN
Alabama Stats Insights
- The Crimson Tide are shooting 47.7% from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points higher than the 41.9% the Colonels allow to opponents.
- Alabama has a 6-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.9% from the field.
- The Crimson Tide are the 81st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Colonels sit at third.
- The Crimson Tide score 13.5 more points per game (90.5) than the Colonels give up (77.0).
- Alabama has a 6-3 record when putting up more than 77.0 points.
Alabama Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Alabama posted 89.5 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 15.8 more points than it averaged in road games (73.7).
- The Crimson Tide surrendered 65.0 points per game at home last year, compared to 69.0 on the road.
- In home games, Alabama averaged 2.4 more treys per game (11.1) than when playing on the road (8.7). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to on the road (31.1%).
Alabama Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Purdue
|L 92-86
|Coca-Cola Coliseum
|12/16/2023
|@ Creighton
|L 85-82
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|12/20/2023
|Arizona
|L 87-74
|Footprint Center
|12/23/2023
|Eastern Kentucky
|-
|Coleman Coliseum
|12/30/2023
|Liberty
|-
|Legacy Arena at BJCC
|1/6/2024
|@ Vanderbilt
|-
|Memorial Gymnasium
