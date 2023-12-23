The Alabama Crimson Tide (6-5) will try to break a three-game losing run when they host the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-7) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023. The Colonels have also lost three games straight.

Alabama vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama TV: SECN

Alabama Stats Insights

The Crimson Tide are shooting 47.7% from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points higher than the 41.9% the Colonels allow to opponents.

Alabama has a 6-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.9% from the field.

The Crimson Tide are the 81st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Colonels sit at third.

The Crimson Tide score 13.5 more points per game (90.5) than the Colonels give up (77.0).

Alabama has a 6-3 record when putting up more than 77.0 points.

Alabama Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Alabama posted 89.5 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 15.8 more points than it averaged in road games (73.7).

The Crimson Tide surrendered 65.0 points per game at home last year, compared to 69.0 on the road.

In home games, Alabama averaged 2.4 more treys per game (11.1) than when playing on the road (8.7). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to on the road (31.1%).

