The Alabama Crimson Tide (6-5) will try to break a three-game losing run when they host the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-7) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023. The Colonels have also lost three games straight.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Alabama vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
  • TV: SECN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Alabama Stats Insights

  • The Crimson Tide are shooting 47.7% from the field this season, 5.8 percentage points higher than the 41.9% the Colonels allow to opponents.
  • Alabama has a 6-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.9% from the field.
  • The Crimson Tide are the 81st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Colonels sit at third.
  • The Crimson Tide score 13.5 more points per game (90.5) than the Colonels give up (77.0).
  • Alabama has a 6-3 record when putting up more than 77.0 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Alabama Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Alabama posted 89.5 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 15.8 more points than it averaged in road games (73.7).
  • The Crimson Tide surrendered 65.0 points per game at home last year, compared to 69.0 on the road.
  • In home games, Alabama averaged 2.4 more treys per game (11.1) than when playing on the road (8.7). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to on the road (31.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Alabama Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 Purdue L 92-86 Coca-Cola Coliseum
12/16/2023 @ Creighton L 85-82 CHI Health Center Omaha
12/20/2023 Arizona L 87-74 Footprint Center
12/23/2023 Eastern Kentucky - Coleman Coliseum
12/30/2023 Liberty - Legacy Arena at BJCC
1/6/2024 @ Vanderbilt - Memorial Gymnasium

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.