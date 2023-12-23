Saturday's game features the Alabama Crimson Tide (6-5) and the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-7) squaring off at Coleman Coliseum in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 93-69 win for heavily favored Alabama according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on December 23.

There is no line set for the game.

Alabama vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Time: 4:00 PM ET

TV: SEC Network

Where: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

Venue: Coleman Coliseum

Alabama vs. Eastern Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Alabama 93, Eastern Kentucky 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Alabama vs. Eastern Kentucky

Computer Predicted Spread: Alabama (-23.9)

Alabama (-23.9) Computer Predicted Total: 161.4

Alabama has compiled a 5-5-0 record against the spread this season, while Eastern Kentucky is 1-7-0. The Crimson Tide have gone over the point total in seven games, while Colonels games have gone over three times.

Alabama Performance Insights

The Crimson Tide are outscoring opponents by 12.0 points per game with a +132 scoring differential overall. They put up 90.5 points per game (fifth in college basketball) and give up 78.5 per outing (327th in college basketball).

Alabama wins the rebound battle by an average of 5.6 boards. It is recording 39.1 rebounds per game (83rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 33.5 per outing.

Alabama knocks down 10.5 three-pointers per game (11th in college basketball) at a 36.7% rate (62nd in college basketball), compared to the 7.0 per game its opponents make at a 32.9% rate.

The Crimson Tide put up 108.9 points per 100 possessions (seventh in college basketball), while giving up 94.4 points per 100 possessions (289th in college basketball).

Alabama has committed 11.6 turnovers per game (164th in college basketball play) while forcing 11.8 (203rd in college basketball).

