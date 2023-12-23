What are Alabama's chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we outline the team's full tournament resume.

How Alabama ranks

Record SEC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 12-2 0-0 NR NR 43

Alabama's best wins

Against the No. 19 Louisville Cardinals on November 24, Alabama registered its best win of the season, a 78-73 victory. Sarah Ashlee Barker, as the top scorer in the win over Louisville, delivered 18 points, while Jessica Timmons was second on the squad with 14.

Next best wins

72-47 over Liberty (No. 109/RPI) on November 26

70-54 at home over UL Monroe (No. 115/RPI) on December 17

70-41 at home over South Florida (No. 145/RPI) on November 16

88-46 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 165/RPI) on December 6

74-69 at home over SFA (No. 176/RPI) on December 9

Alabama's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 4-0 | Quadrant 4: 7-0

Alabama has tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation based on the RPI (one).

According to the RPI, Alabama has four wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 16th-most in the country.

Based on the RPI, the Crimson Tide have seven wins versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the fourth-most in the country.

Schedule insights

Using our predictions, Alabama has been given the 168th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way.

Of the Crimson Tide's 17 remaining games this year, 11 are against teams with worse records, and 15 are against teams with records above .500.

Alabama has 17 games remaining this season, including three contests against Top 25 teams.

Alabama's next game

Matchup: Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils

Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils Date/Time: Sunday, December 31 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31 at 3:00 PM ET Location: Foster Auditorium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

