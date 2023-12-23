Will Alabama be one of the teams to lock up a spot in the March Madness Tournament in 2024? Continue scrolling and dig into our bracketology preview, which features Alabama's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on Alabama's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +4000

+4000 Preseason national championship odds: +3500

How Alabama ranks

Record SEC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-5 0-0 30 30 26

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Alabama's best wins

Alabama's signature win of the season came against the Oregon Ducks, a top 50 team (No. 40), according to the RPI. Alabama claimed the 99-91 neutral-site win on November 25. The leading point-getter against Oregon was Aaron Estrada, who dropped 27 points with five rebounds and five assists.

Next best wins

102-80 at home over Indiana State (No. 44/RPI) on November 10

105-73 at home over Morehead State (No. 69/RPI) on November 6

98-67 at home over Mercer (No. 250/RPI) on November 17

102-46 at home over South Alabama (No. 259/RPI) on November 14

89-65 at home over Arkansas State (No. 260/RPI) on December 4

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Alabama's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-4 | Quadrant 2: 2-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

Against Quadrant 1 opponents based on the RPI, Alabama is 1-4 (.200%) -- tied for the 22nd-most wins, but also tied for the second-most losses.

The Crimson Tide have tied for the 12th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation based on the RPI (two).

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Alabama has to deal with the fourth-toughest schedule in the country the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Looking at the Crimson Tide's upcoming schedule, they have 17 games versus teams that are above .500 and one game against teams with worse records than their own.

Bama's upcoming schedule includes three games against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Alabama's next game

Matchup: Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Liberty Flames

Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Liberty Flames Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Alabama games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.