If you're searching for bracketology analysis of Alabama A&M and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, see the article below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

How Alabama A&M ranks

Record SWAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-6 0-0 NR NR 203

Alabama A&M's best wins

When Alabama A&M beat the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles, who are ranked No. 254 in the RPI, on November 18 by a score of 62-56, it was its best win of the year thus far. The leading point-getter against Tennessee Tech was Alisha Wilson, who delivered 13 points with seven rebounds and zero assists.

Next best wins

80-43 over Chicago State (No. 319/RPI) on December 18

70-57 at home over North Alabama (No. 331/RPI) on November 29

62-44 at home over South Carolina State (No. 352/RPI) on December 10

Alabama A&M's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-2

Schedule insights

Alabama A&M faces the 293rd-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

When it comes to the Bulldogs' upcoming schedule, they have 13 games left versus teams that have a worse record, and they have five contests against teams above .500.

Alabama A&M has 19 games remaining on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Alabama A&M's next game

Matchup: Alabama A&M Bulldogs vs. Central Arkansas Sugar Bears

Alabama A&M Bulldogs vs. Central Arkansas Sugar Bears Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 3:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29 at 3:00 PM ET Location: Alabama A&M Events Center in Huntsville, Alabama

