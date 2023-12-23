If you're searching for bracketology analysis of Alabama A&M and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, see the article below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on Alabama A&M's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Alabama A&M ranks

Record SWAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI
5-6 0-0 NR NR 203

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Alabama A&M's best wins

When Alabama A&M beat the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles, who are ranked No. 254 in the RPI, on November 18 by a score of 62-56, it was its best win of the year thus far. The leading point-getter against Tennessee Tech was Alisha Wilson, who delivered 13 points with seven rebounds and zero assists.

Next best wins

  • 80-43 over Chicago State (No. 319/RPI) on December 18
  • 70-57 at home over North Alabama (No. 331/RPI) on November 29
  • 62-44 at home over South Carolina State (No. 352/RPI) on December 10

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Alabama A&M's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-2

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

  • Alabama A&M faces the 293rd-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.
  • When it comes to the Bulldogs' upcoming schedule, they have 13 games left versus teams that have a worse record, and they have five contests against teams above .500.
  • Alabama A&M has 19 games remaining on the schedule, with none coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Alabama A&M's next game

  • Matchup: Alabama A&M Bulldogs vs. Central Arkansas Sugar Bears
  • Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Location: Alabama A&M Events Center in Huntsville, Alabama

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Alabama A&M games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.