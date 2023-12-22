The Drake Bulldogs (8-1) face the UAB Blazers (4-4) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Bartow Arena. This matchup will begin at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UAB vs. Drake Game Information

UAB Players to Watch

Eric Gaines: 14.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

14.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.4 AST, 2.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Javian Davis: 10.8 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.8 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK Alejandro: 12.3 PTS, 4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.3 PTS, 4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Yaxel Lendeborg: 7.3 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1 AST, 0.3 STL, 2 BLK

7.3 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1 AST, 0.3 STL, 2 BLK Christian Coleman: 4.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1 BLK

Drake Players to Watch

Tucker DeVries: 19 PTS, 7 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

19 PTS, 7 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Darnell Brodie: 13.6 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

13.6 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Kevin Overton: 14.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Atin Wright: 14 PTS, 2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

14 PTS, 2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK Conor Enright: 6.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

UAB vs. Drake Stat Comparison

UAB Rank UAB AVG Drake AVG Drake Rank 220th 73.1 Points Scored 79.2 100th 268th 74.9 Points Allowed 69.7 150th 106th 35 Rebounds 30.1 307th 41st 11.5 Off. Rebounds 7.7 284th 345th 4.8 3pt Made 7.7 163rd 328th 10.6 Assists 15.9 55th 172nd 11.8 Turnovers 8.4 8th

