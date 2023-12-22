The Drake Bulldogs (11-1) will try to continue an eight-game winning run when visiting the UAB Blazers (6-5) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Bartow Arena. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UAB vs. Drake Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama TV: ESPN+

UAB Stats Insights

UAB is 4-3 when it shoots better than 43.5% from the field.

The Blazers are the 91st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs sit at 294th.

The Blazers score 10.3 more points per game (76.2) than the Bulldogs give up to opponents (65.9).

When it scores more than 65.9 points, UAB is 5-4.

UAB Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, UAB scored 83.6 points per game last season, 5.3 more than it averaged away (78.3).

In 2022-23, the Blazers gave up 8.7 fewer points per game at home (65.9) than away (74.6).

Beyond the arc, UAB sunk fewer treys away (6.9 per game) than at home (7.3) last season, but put up a higher percentage away (36.7%) than at home (36%).

UAB Upcoming Schedule