The Drake Bulldogs (11-1) will try to continue an eight-game winning run when visiting the UAB Blazers (6-5) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Bartow Arena. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UAB vs. Drake Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other AAC Games

UAB Stats Insights

  • UAB is 4-3 when it shoots better than 43.5% from the field.
  • The Blazers are the 91st-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs sit at 294th.
  • The Blazers score 10.3 more points per game (76.2) than the Bulldogs give up to opponents (65.9).
  • When it scores more than 65.9 points, UAB is 5-4.

UAB Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, UAB scored 83.6 points per game last season, 5.3 more than it averaged away (78.3).
  • In 2022-23, the Blazers gave up 8.7 fewer points per game at home (65.9) than away (74.6).
  • Beyond the arc, UAB sunk fewer treys away (6.9 per game) than at home (7.3) last season, but put up a higher percentage away (36.7%) than at home (36%).

UAB Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 @ Arkansas State L 87-68 First National Bank Arena
12/13/2023 @ Alabama A&M W 93-82 Alabama A&M Events Center
12/17/2023 Montevallo W 92-56 Bartow Arena
12/22/2023 Drake - Bartow Arena
12/29/2023 UNC Asheville - Bartow Arena
1/2/2024 @ UTSA - UTSA Convocation Center

