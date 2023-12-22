Searching for how to stream high school basketball matchups in Pickens County, Alabama today? We've got the information.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Pickens County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Aliceville High School at Pickens County High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM CT on December 22

4:00 PM CT on December 22 Location: Reform, AL

Reform, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Demopolis High School at Aliceville High School