Marshall County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 4:32 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Want to know how to watch high school basketball games in Marshall County, Alabama today? We have the information here.
Marshall County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Boaz High School at Smyrna High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on December 22
- Location: Fort Payne, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
