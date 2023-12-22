Want to know how to watch high school basketball games in Marshall County, Alabama today? We have the information here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Marshall County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Boaz High School at Smyrna High School

  • Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on December 22
  • Location: Fort Payne, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

