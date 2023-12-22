Madison County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Madison County, Alabama, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Madison County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Franklin County High School at Hazel Green High School
- Game Time: 10:00 AM CT on December 22
- Location: Murfreesboro, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Knowledge Academy at Sparkman High School
- Game Time: 11:30 AM CT on December 22
- Location: Murfreesboro, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
