Lawrence County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
If you're looking for how to stream high school basketball in Lawrence County, Alabama today, we've got what you need below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lawrence County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Haleyville High School at Lawrence County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 22
- Location: Moulton, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
