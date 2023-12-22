Houston County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 2:36 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're looking for how to stream games in Houston County, Alabama today, we've got the information.
Houston County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
St. Michael Catholic High School at Houston Academy
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on December 22
- Location: Dothan, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
