Top Player Prop Bets for Hawks vs. Heat on December 22, 2023
Oddsmakers have set player props for Bam Adebayo, Trae Young and others when the Miami Heat host the Atlanta Hawks at Kaseya Center on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Hawks vs. Heat Game Info
- Date: Friday, December 22, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSSUN and BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: Kaseya Center
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Hawks vs Heat Additional Info
|Heat vs Hawks Injury Report
|Heat vs Hawks Players to Watch
|Heat vs Hawks Odds/Over/Under
|Heat vs Hawks Betting Trends & Stats
|Heat vs Hawks Prediction
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
NBA Props Today: Atlanta Hawks
Trae Young Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|28.5 (Over: -102)
|2.5 (Over: -161)
|10.5 (Over: -104)
|3.5 (Over: -104)
- The 28.2 points Young scores per game are 0.3 less than his over/under on Friday.
- He has pulled down 3.0 boards per game, 0.5 more than his over/under for Friday's game.
- Young averages 11.1 assists, 0.6 more than Friday's over/under.
- Young's 3.5 three-pointers made per game is the same as his Friday over/under.
Get Young gear at Fanatics!
Dejounte Murray Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|18.5 (Over: -122)
|4.5 (Over: -102)
|5.5 (Over: +128)
|2.5 (Over: +126)
- The 20.0 points Dejounte Murray has scored per game this season is 1.5 more than his prop total set for Friday (18.5).
- His per-game rebound average -- 4.3 -- is 0.2 less than his prop bet over/under in Friday's game (4.5).
- Murray has averaged 5.4 assists per game, 0.1 fewer than Friday's assist over/under (5.5).
- Murray has knocked down 2.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Clint Capela Props
|PTS
|REB
|12.5 (Over: -102)
|9.5 (Over: -149)
- Clint Capela's 11.8-point scoring average is 0.7 less than Friday's over/under.
- He averages 1.2 more rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 9.5.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NBA Props Today: Miami Heat
Bam Adebayo Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|22.5 (Over: -114)
|10.5 (Over: +108)
|4.5 (Over: +106)
- The 22.5-point total set for Adebayo on Friday is 0.5 more points than his season scoring average.
- He has averaged 9.6 rebounds per game, 0.9 less than his prop bet in Friday's game (10.5).
- Adebayo's season-long assist average -- 3.9 per game -- is 0.6 assists lower than Friday's assist prop bet total (4.5).
Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.