Oddsmakers have set player props for Bam Adebayo, Trae Young and others when the Miami Heat host the Atlanta Hawks at Kaseya Center on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Hawks vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Friday, December 22, 2023

Friday, December 22, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSUN and BSSE

BSSUN and BSSE Live Stream:

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Miami, Florida

Miami, Florida Venue: Kaseya Center

Hawks vs Heat Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -102) 2.5 (Over: -161) 10.5 (Over: -104) 3.5 (Over: -104)

The 28.2 points Young scores per game are 0.3 less than his over/under on Friday.

He has pulled down 3.0 boards per game, 0.5 more than his over/under for Friday's game.

Young averages 11.1 assists, 0.6 more than Friday's over/under.

Young's 3.5 three-pointers made per game is the same as his Friday over/under.

Dejounte Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -122) 4.5 (Over: -102) 5.5 (Over: +128) 2.5 (Over: +126)

The 20.0 points Dejounte Murray has scored per game this season is 1.5 more than his prop total set for Friday (18.5).

His per-game rebound average -- 4.3 -- is 0.2 less than his prop bet over/under in Friday's game (4.5).

Murray has averaged 5.4 assists per game, 0.1 fewer than Friday's assist over/under (5.5).

Murray has knocked down 2.3 three-pointers per game, 0.2 less than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

Clint Capela Props

PTS REB 12.5 (Over: -102) 9.5 (Over: -149)

Clint Capela's 11.8-point scoring average is 0.7 less than Friday's over/under.

He averages 1.2 more rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 9.5.

NBA Props Today: Miami Heat

Bam Adebayo Props

PTS REB AST 22.5 (Over: -114) 10.5 (Over: +108) 4.5 (Over: +106)

The 22.5-point total set for Adebayo on Friday is 0.5 more points than his season scoring average.

He has averaged 9.6 rebounds per game, 0.9 less than his prop bet in Friday's game (10.5).

Adebayo's season-long assist average -- 3.9 per game -- is 0.6 assists lower than Friday's assist prop bet total (4.5).

