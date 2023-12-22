If you're wondering how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Blount County, Alabama, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Blount County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Oneonta High School at J B Pennington High School

Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on December 22

3:30 PM CT on December 22 Location: Blountsville, AL

Blountsville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Cold Springs High School at J B Pennington High School