If your plans today include seeing the local high school basketball games in Barbour County, Alabama, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.

Barbour County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Bullock County High School at Eufaula High School

Game Time: 5:00 PM CT on December 22

Eufaula, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Barbour County High School at Carroll High School