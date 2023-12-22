The Auburn Tigers (5-2) will play the Alabama State Hornets (4-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023. This contest is available on SEC Network+.

Auburn vs. Alabama State Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 22

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: SEC Network+

Auburn Players to Watch

Johni Broome: 18.3 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK

18.3 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK Jaylin Williams: 7.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.9 BLK

7.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.9 BLK Chad Baker: 8.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK Aden Holloway: 10.6 PTS, 0.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.6 PTS, 0.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Denver Jones: 7.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK

Alabama State Players to Watch

Antonio Madlock: 15.9 PTS, 5 REB, 2.6 AST, 2 STL, 0.4 BLK

15.9 PTS, 5 REB, 2.6 AST, 2 STL, 0.4 BLK CJ Hines: 12.4 PTS, 3 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.4 PTS, 3 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Sean Smith: 6.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

6.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Jasteven Walker: 6.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

6.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Amarr Knox: 6.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

Auburn vs. Alabama State Stat Comparison

Auburn Rank Auburn AVG Alabama State AVG Alabama State Rank 109th 78.6 Points Scored 77.1 137th 60th 65.4 Points Allowed 75.3 276th 37th 41.3 Rebounds 44 14th 14th 13.1 Off. Rebounds 12.4 24th 231st 6.9 3pt Made 8.1 124th 10th 18.3 Assists 13 205th 166th 11.7 Turnovers 10.5 85th

