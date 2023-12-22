The Auburn Tigers (8-2) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when hosting the Alabama State Hornets (4-6) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Neville Arena. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Auburn vs. Alabama State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Auburn vs. Alabama State Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama
  • How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

Auburn vs. Alabama State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Auburn Moneyline Alabama State Moneyline
BetMGM Auburn (-30.5) 150.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Auburn (-31.5) 150.5 -10000 +2500 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Auburn vs. Alabama State Betting Trends

  • Auburn has covered four times in eight chances against the spread this season.
  • Tigers games have gone over the point total three out of eight times this season.
  • Alabama State has compiled a 6-2-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • Hornets games have hit the over four out of eight times this season.

Auburn Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +4000
  • Auburn is 16th-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+4000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (ninth-best).
  • In terms of their national championship odds, the Tigers have had the -biggest change this season, improving from +6000 at the start to +4000.
  • Auburn's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 2.4%.

