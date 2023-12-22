The Auburn Tigers (8-2) hope to extend a three-game winning run when they host the Alabama State Hornets (4-6) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Neville Arena. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Auburn vs. Alabama State Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama
  • TV: SEC Network+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Auburn Stats Insights

  • The Tigers make 46.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.3 percentage points higher than the Hornets have allowed to their opponents (41.8%).
  • Auburn has a 6-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.8% from the field.
  • The Hornets are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Tigers sit at 57th.
  • The Tigers average 7.7 more points per game (83.2) than the Hornets give up (75.5).
  • When Auburn puts up more than 75.5 points, it is 7-1.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Auburn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Auburn posted 75.1 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 4.2 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (70.9).
  • At home, the Tigers surrendered 6.5 fewer points per game (64.4) than in road games (70.9).
  • Auburn sunk 6.5 treys per game with a 31.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.2 fewer threes and 0.3% points worse than it averaged on the road (6.7, 31.6%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Auburn Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 Indiana W 104-76 State Farm Arena
12/13/2023 UNC Asheville W 87-62 Von Braun Center
12/17/2023 USC W 91-75 Neville Arena
12/22/2023 Alabama State - Neville Arena
12/30/2023 Chattanooga - Neville Arena
1/2/2024 Pennsylvania - Neville Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.