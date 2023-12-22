Alabama State vs. Auburn December 22 Tickets & Start Time
The Auburn Tigers (5-2) will play the Alabama State Hornets (4-4) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023. This contest is available via SEC Network+.
Alabama State vs. Auburn Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 22
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network+
Alabama State Players to Watch
- Antonio Madlock: 15.9 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- CJ Hines: 12.4 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Sean Smith: 6.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jasteven Walker: 6.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Amarr Knox: 6.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
Auburn Players to Watch
- Johni Broome: 18.3 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Jaylin Williams: 7.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Chad Baker: 8.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Aden Holloway: 10.6 PTS, 0.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Denver Jones: 7.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
Alabama State vs. Auburn Stat Comparison
|Auburn Rank
|Auburn AVG
|Alabama State AVG
|Alabama State Rank
|109th
|78.6
|Points Scored
|77.1
|137th
|60th
|65.4
|Points Allowed
|75.3
|276th
|37th
|41.3
|Rebounds
|44.0
|14th
|14th
|13.1
|Off. Rebounds
|12.4
|24th
|231st
|6.9
|3pt Made
|8.1
|124th
|10th
|18.3
|Assists
|13.0
|205th
|166th
|11.7
|Turnovers
|10.5
|85th
