The Auburn Tigers (8-2) will attempt to continue a three-game winning run when they host the Alabama State Hornets (4-6) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Neville Arena. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.

Alabama State vs. Auburn Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama
  • TV: SEC Network+

Alabama State Stats Insights

  • This season, Alabama State has a 3-0 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 38.8% from the field.
  • The Hornets are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Tigers sit at 27th.
  • The Hornets' 73.2 points per game are 6.1 more points than the 67.1 the Tigers give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 67.1 points, Alabama State is 3-1.

Alabama State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Alabama State averaged 66.3 points per game at home last season, and 61.7 on the road.
  • At home, the Hornets conceded 65.5 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 77.0.
  • At home, Alabama State made 6.1 3-pointers per game last season, 0.3 more than it averaged on the road (5.8). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (28.9%) than away (31.9%).

Alabama State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 Mississippi University for Women W 80-60 Dunn-Oliver Acadome
12/13/2023 @ LSU L 74-56 Pete Maravich Assembly Center
12/19/2023 USC L 79-59 Dunn-Oliver Acadome
12/22/2023 @ Auburn - Neville Arena
12/29/2023 @ South Florida - Yuengling Center
1/2/2024 Johnson (FL) - Dunn-Oliver Acadome

